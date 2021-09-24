The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme Sells 3,500 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.