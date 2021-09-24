The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme Sells 3,500 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SCX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
