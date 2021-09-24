Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,014 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,706 shares of company stock worth $38,363,703. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $247.13 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

