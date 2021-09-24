Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in FOX by 51.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

