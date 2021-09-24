Stealth Price Reaches $0.0758 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Stealth has a market cap of $3.00 million and $349.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026849 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

