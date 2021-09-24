Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.33 and last traded at C$22.31. 75,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 190,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.91.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

