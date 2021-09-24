DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Up 14.1%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) shot up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

DXI Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

