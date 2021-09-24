Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

