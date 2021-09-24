Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.