Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.