Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

