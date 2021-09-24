Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $553.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $247.31 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.