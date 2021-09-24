8,729 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $30.86 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

