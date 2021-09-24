Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $36.88 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

