Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

