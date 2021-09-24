$0.66 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

