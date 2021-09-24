Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL opened at $68.88 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

