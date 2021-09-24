Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares worth $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

