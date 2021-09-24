BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,234,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $1,534,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.32 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

