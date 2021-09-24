BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.73% of Cognex worth $1,592,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

