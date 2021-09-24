BlackRock Inc. Buys 129,655 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,608,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,014,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,788,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

