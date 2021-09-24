Insider Buying: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PALI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative net margin of 269.81% and a negative return on equity of 735.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

