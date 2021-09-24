Darren Smorgon Acquires 750,000 Shares of Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Darren Smorgon bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

