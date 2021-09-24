Darren Smorgon Acquires 750,000 Shares of Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Darren Smorgon bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Swift Media
