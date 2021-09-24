Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,727 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

