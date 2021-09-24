Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Rayonier worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

