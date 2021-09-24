Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.