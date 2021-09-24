Acuity Brands’ (AYI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of AYI opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

