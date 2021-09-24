Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 126,509 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 744,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $5,630,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 496.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 813,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.03 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

