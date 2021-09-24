Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

CNC stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

