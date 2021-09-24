Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,979,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,290,000 after purchasing an additional 93,411 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

