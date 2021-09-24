Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $902,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.76.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

