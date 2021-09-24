GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.