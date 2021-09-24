Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in FedEx by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 119,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 232,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $228.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $228.08 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

