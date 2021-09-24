Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 46.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 79.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.