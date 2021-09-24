Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE COR opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

