Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $427.00 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $209.90 and a one year high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.