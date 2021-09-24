BlackRock Inc. Purchases 262,191 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.41% of Boston Properties worth $1,862,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 473.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $215,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $476,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.45 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

