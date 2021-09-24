Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,721,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $1,786,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $469,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $202,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

