BlackRock Inc. Buys 166,366 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of United Rentals worth $1,731,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

URI stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.