Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $321.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

