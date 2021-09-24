Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

VALE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

