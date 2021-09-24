Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.