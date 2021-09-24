National Asset Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.