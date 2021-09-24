Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,928,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

VALE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.