Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.90

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

