Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,691 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $95.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

