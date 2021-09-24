Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.84

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.84 and last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 23122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 26.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

