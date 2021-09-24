ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 412,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,042,883 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.38.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

