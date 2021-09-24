Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 3.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 3,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

CNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

