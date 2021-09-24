Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 8.2%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 29,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 493,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.
In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
