Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 8.2%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 29,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 493,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

