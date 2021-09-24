Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.68

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 14624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

